SHANGHAI, June 7 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 2 billion yuan ($314.29 million) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has injected a net total of 207 billion yuan so far this year. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. But the central bank has announced two reductions in banks' reserve requirement ratios so far this year, injecting roughly 800 billion yuan into the banking system. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection June 2 2 50 0 50 2 May 28 3 20 0 80 -57 May 22 3 9 0 90 -78 May 14 7 43 0 0 114 -64 May 7 30 72 0 0 61 41 Apr 30 52 0 65 0 0 117 Apr 23 3 70 0 9 64 Apr 16 55 50 0 53 52 Apr 9 125 66 0 79 112 Apr 2 0 30 0 5 25 Mar 26 99 10 0 90 19 Mar 19 51 0 0 70 -19 Mar 12 13 16 0 86 -57 Mar 5 7 56 0 60 3 Feb 27 2 0 0 30 -28 Feb 20 2 0 0 0 2 Feb 13 7 0 0 16 -9 Feb 6 2 0 0 46 -44 Jan 30 1 0 0 0 352 -351 Jan 16 1 0 352 0 0 353 Jan 9 8 65 0 0 73 Jan 2 1 50 0 0 51 TOTAL 207 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)