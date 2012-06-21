SHANGHAI, June 21 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a
net 55 billion yuan ($8.65 billion) into the banking system this week, according
to Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net total of 298 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves.
But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
June 18 0 80 25 55
June 9 1 80 45 36
June 2 2 50 50 2
May 28 3 20 80 -57
May 22 3 9 90 -78
May 14 7 43 114 -64
May 7 30 72 61 41
Apr 30 52 65 117
Apr 23 3 70 9 64
Apr 16 55 50 53 52
Apr 9 125 66 79 112
Apr 2 0 30 5 25
Mar 26 99 10 90 19
Mar 19 51 0 70 -19
Mar 12 13 16 86 -57
Mar 5 7 56 60 3
Feb 27 2 30 -28
Feb 20 2 2
Feb 13 7 16 -9
Feb 6 2 46 -44
Jan 30 1 352 -351
Jan 16 1 352 353
Jan 9 8 65 73
Jan 2 1 50 51
TOTAL 298
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
