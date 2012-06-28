Two rescued North Koreans ask to defect to South - South Korea
SEOUL Two North Koreans have decided to defect to South Korea after being rescued last week from waters off the east coast of the peninsula, South Korea said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, June 28 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 198 billion yuan ($31.2 billion) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. It has injected a net total of 496 billion yuan so far this year. Last year it injected a net 1.91 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the banking system. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection June 25 3 70 125 198 June 18 0 80 25 55 June 9 1 80 45 36 June 2 2 50 50 2 May 28 3 20 80 -57 May 22 3 9 90 -78 May 14 7 43 114 -64 May 7 30 72 61 41 Apr 30 52 65 117 Apr 23 3 70 9 64 Apr 16 55 50 53 52 Apr 9 125 66 79 112 Apr 2 0 30 5 25 Mar 26 99 10 90 19 Mar 19 51 0 70 -19 Mar 12 13 16 86 -57 Mar 5 7 56 60 3 Feb 27 2 30 -28 Feb 20 2 2 Feb 13 7 16 -9 Feb 6 2 46 -44 Jan 30 1 352 -351 Jan 16 1 352 353 Jan 9 8 65 73 Jan 2 1 50 51 TOTAL 496 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Kim Coghill)
LONDON, June 8 Pakistan trumped South Africa on Thursday to prove they remain arguably the most unpredictable team in international cricket and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said it would be a mistake to write them off in the ongoing Champions Trophy.