SHANGHAI, June 28 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 198 billion yuan ($31.2 billion) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. It has injected a net total of 496 billion yuan so far this year. Last year it injected a net 1.91 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the banking system. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection June 25 3 70 125 198 June 18 0 80 25 55 June 9 1 80 45 36 June 2 2 50 50 2 May 28 3 20 80 -57 May 22 3 9 90 -78 May 14 7 43 114 -64 May 7 30 72 61 41 Apr 30 52 65 117 Apr 23 3 70 9 64 Apr 16 55 50 53 52 Apr 9 125 66 79 112 Apr 2 0 30 5 25 Mar 26 99 10 90 19 Mar 19 51 0 70 -19 Mar 12 13 16 86 -57 Mar 5 7 56 60 3 Feb 27 2 30 -28 Feb 20 2 2 Feb 13 7 16 -9 Feb 6 2 46 -44 Jan 30 1 352 -351 Jan 16 1 352 353 Jan 9 8 65 73 Jan 2 1 50 51 TOTAL 496 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Kim Coghill)