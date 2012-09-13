SHANGHAI, Sept 13 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 8 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net total of 865 billion yuan so far this year via
its regular open market operations.
The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in
February and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the
banking system.
Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
Sep-10 10 15 132 165 -8
Sep-3 3 20 135 210 -52
Aug-27 1 30 165 250 -54
Aug-20 3 30 365 120 278
Aug-13 5 30 140 100 75
Aug-6 2 100 58 44
Jul-30 1 58 145 -86
Jul-23 1 145 100 46
Jul-16 5 40 100 205 -60
Jul-9 11 57 60 168 -40
Jul-2 2 35 188 225
Jun-25 3 70 125 198
Jun-18 0 80 25 55
Jun-11 1 80 45 36
Jun-4 2 50 50 2
May-28 3 20 80 -57
May-21 3 9 90 -78
May-14 7 43 114 -64
May-7 30 72 61 41
Apr-30 52 65 117
Apr-23 3 70 9 64
Apr-16 55 50 53 52
Apr-9 125 66 79 112
Apr-2 0 30 5 25
Mar-26 99 10 90 19
Mar-19 51 0 70 -19
Mar-12 13 16 86 -57
Mar-5 7 56 60 3
Feb-27 2 30 -28
Feb-20 2 2
Feb-13 7 16 -9
Feb-6 2 46 -44
Jan-30 1 352 -351
Jan-22 1 1
Jan-16 1 352 353
Jan-9 8 65 73
Jan-2 1 50 51
TOTAL 865
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.34 Chinese yuan)
