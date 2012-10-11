SHANGHAI, Oct 11 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 164 billion yuan ($26.10 billion) i nto the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.495 trillion yuan so far this year.
Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves.
But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
8-Oct 10 324 170 164
24-Sep 2 470 107 365
17-Sep 1 5 235 140 101
10-Sep 10 15 132 165 -8
3-Sep 3 20 135 210 -52
27-Aug 1 30 165 250 -54
20-Aug 3 30 365 120 278
13-Aug 5 30 140 100 75
6-Aug 2 100 58 44
30-Jul 1 58 145 -86
23-Jul 1 145 100 46
16-Jul 5 40 100 205 -60
9-Jul 11 57 60 168 -40
2-Jul 2 35 188 225
25-Jun 3 70 125 198
18-Jun 0 80 25 55
11-Jun 1 80 45 36
4-Jun 2 50 50 2
28-May 3 20 80 -57
21-May 3 9 90 -78
14-May 7 43 114 -64
7-May 30 72 61 41
30-Apr 52 65 117
23-Apr 3 70 9 64
16-Apr 55 50 53 52
9-Apr 125 66 79 112
2-Apr 0 30 5 25
26-Mar 99 10 90 19
19-Mar 51 0 70 -19
12-Mar 13 16 86 -57
5-Mar 7 56 60 3
27-Feb 2 30 -28
20-Feb 2 2
13-Feb 7 16 -9
6-Feb 2 46 -44
30-Jan 1 352 -351
22-Jan 1 1
16-Jan 1 352 353
9-Jan 8 65 73
2-Jan 1 50 51
TOTAL 1,495
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan)
