SHANGHAI, Nov 8 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 101 billion yuan ($16.18 billion) from the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.482 trillion yuan so far this year.
The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February
and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking
system.
Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
5-Nov 10 422 533 -101
29-Oct 10 568 199 379
22-Oct 19 316 405 -70
15-Oct 10 106 337 -221
8-Oct 10 324 170 164
24-Sep 2 470 107 365
17-Sep 1 5 235 140 101
10-Sep 10 15 132 165 -8
3-Sep 3 20 135 210 -52
27-Aug 1 30 165 250 -54
20-Aug 3 30 365 120 278
13-Aug 5 30 140 100 75
6-Aug 2 100 58 44
30-Jul 1 58 145 -86
23-Jul 1 145 100 46
16-Jul 5 40 100 205 -60
9-Jul 11 57 60 168 -40
2-Jul 2 35 188 225
25-Jun 3 70 125 198
18-Jun 0 80 25 55
11-Jun 1 80 45 36
4-Jun 2 50 50 2
28-May 3 20 80 -57
21-May 3 9 90 -78
14-May 7 43 114 -64
7-May 30 72 61 41
30-Apr 52 65 117
23-Apr 3 70 9 64
16-Apr 55 50 53 52
9-Apr 125 66 79 112
2-Apr 0 30 5 25
26-Mar 99 10 90 19
19-Mar 51 0 70 -19
12-Mar 13 16 86 -57
5-Mar 7 56 60 3
27-Feb 2 30 -28
20-Feb 2 2
13-Feb 7 16 -9
6-Feb 2 46 -44
30-Jan 1 352 -351
22-Jan 1 1
16-Jan 1 352 353
9-Jan 8 65 73
2-Jan 1 50 51
TOTAL 1,482
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.2437 yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)