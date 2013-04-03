April 3 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 25 billion yuan ($4.03 billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has drained a net 731 billion yuan from the market so far in 2013. It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates, instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase and reverse bond repurchase agreements to control liquidity in the interbank market. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 1-Apr 5 30 -25 25-Mar 5 62 -57 18-Mar 40 87 -47 11-Mar 44 -44 4-Mar 5 -5 25-Feb 5 -5 18-Feb 50 860 -910 4-Feb 860 198 662 28-Jan 180 121 59 21-Jan 101 150 -49 14-Jan 20 90 -70 7-Jan 93 313 -220 31-Dec 90 110 -20 TOTAL -731 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)