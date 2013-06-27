SHANGHAI, June 27 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 25 billion yuan ($4.07 billion) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC has drained a net 173 billion yuan from the market so far in 2013. In addition to regular open market operations, the central bank also injected additional funds this week to aid institutions facing temporary cash shortages, the PBOC said in a statement on Tuesday without disclosing the amount. It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates, instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase agreements and three-month bills to maintain liquidity. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain (-) starting matured matured repos issued issued repos or injection issued* matured* 24-Jun 25 25 17-Jun 18 14 2 2 28 10-Jun 92 92 3-Jun 110 92 18 24 160 27-May 30 22 25 -17 20-May 120 38 16 14 128 13-May 101 44 92 -35 6-May 110 76 10 92 84 29-Apr 30 30 0 22-Apr 90 62 28 124 15-Apr 87 101 -14 8-Apr -17 1-Apr -25 25-Mar -57 18-Mar -47 11-Mar -44 4-Mar 5 -5 25-Feb 5 -5 18-Feb 50 860 -910 4-Feb 860 198 662 28-Jan 180 121 59 21-Jan 101 150 -49 14-Jan 20 90 -70 7-Jan 93 313 -220 31-Dec 90 110 -20 TOTAL -173 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.1490 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)