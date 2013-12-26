Dec 26 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net
injection of 29 billion yuan ($4.78 billion) into the banking system this week,
according to Reuters calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net 142.8 billion yuan ($23.52 billion) into the
market so far in 2013, a figure which includes several reissuances of maturing
central bank bills not conducted via open auction.
It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
23-Dec 29 29
16-Dec 0
9-Dec -37 -37
2-Dec 18 -65 -47
25-Nov 1 51 -35 17
18-Nov 68 -9 59
11-Nov 10 9 -10 -24 -15
4-Nov 8 -13 -5
28-Oct 6 29 -5.9 29.1
21-Oct -58 -58
14-Oct 16 10 -5.5 -65 -44.5
7-Oct 113 -80 33
30-Sept -88 -88
23-Sept 5 168 -4.9 -18 150.1
16-Sept 4 8 -20 -8
9-Sept 100 20 -85.1 -36 -1.1
2-Sept 18 75 -20 -37
26-Aug 102 55 -51.5 -64 41.5
19-Aug 16 82 -26 72
12-Aug 130 39 -75.5 -46 47.5
5-Aug 10 27 -17 20
July** -183.8* -183.8
*
29-Jul 85 51 136
22-Jul 0
15-Jul 160 160
8-Jul 0
1-Jul 22 24 46
24-Jun 25 25
17-Jun 18 14 -4 28
10-Jun 92 92
3-Jun 110 92 -18 -24 160
27-May 30 -22 -25 -17
20-May 120 38 -16 -14 128
13-May 101 -44 -92 -35
6-May 110 76 -10 -92 84
29-Apr 30 -30 0
22-Apr 90 62 -28 124
15-Apr 87 -101 -14
8-Apr 15 44 -76 -17
1-Apr 5 -30 -25
25-Mar 5 -62 -57
18-Mar 40 -87 -47
11-Mar -44 -44
4-Mar -5 -5
25-Feb -5 -5
18-Feb -50 -860 -910
4-Feb 860 -198 662
28-Jan 180 -121 59
21-Jan 101 -150 -49
14-Jan 20 -90 -70
7-Jan 93 -313 -220
31-Dec 90 -110 -20
TOTAL 142.8
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
** The central bank announced it had issued bills during July in its quarterly
monetary policy report published at the end of the month. There was no public
announcement of the issue at the time.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.0718 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)