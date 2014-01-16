SHANGHAI, Jan 16 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) abstained
from open market operations this week, resulting in no net change to the money
supply so far in 2014.
It injected a net 113.8 billion yuan ($18.81 billion) in 2013.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
13-Jan 0
6-Jan 0
TOTAL 0
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.0539 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)