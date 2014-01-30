SHANGHAI, Jan 30 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 75 billion yuan ($12.4 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net 450 billion yuan so far this year after
injecting a net 113.8 billion yuan in 2013.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
27-Jan 150 -75 75
20-Jan 375 375
13-Jan 0
6-Jan 0
TOTAL 450
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.0553 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)