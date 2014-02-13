SHANGHAI, Feb 13 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 450 billion yuan ($74.2 billion) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected zero yuan into the market on a net basis so far in
2014.
The PBOC injected a net 113.8 billion yuan into the market in 2013. For a
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
10-Feb -450 -450
27-Jan 150 -75 75
20-Jan 375 375
13-Jan 0
6-Jan 0
TOTAL 0
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.0624 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)