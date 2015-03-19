March 19 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain
of 25 billion yuan ($4 billion) from the banking system this week, according to
Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net 35 billion yuan into the market so far in 2015.
It injected a net of 124 billion yuan in 2014.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
16-Mar 35 -60 -25
9-Mar 60 -113 -53
2-Mar 75 -220 -145
25-Feb 38 -180 -142
16-Feb 0
9-Feb 240 -35 205
2-Feb 120 -30 90
26-Jan 105 -50 55
19-Jan 0 0 50 50
12-Jan 0 0 0 0
5-Jan 0 0 0 0
TOTAL 35
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.1951 Chinese yuan renminbi)
