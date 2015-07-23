China stocks steady as regulatory worries linger; Hong Kong up
* CBRC issues guidance for banks to strengthen management of collateral
July 23 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 30 billion yuan ($4.83 billion) of funds into the banking system this week via open market operations, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has injected 70 billion yuan on a net basis into the money markets so far in 2015. It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 20-July 70 -40 30 13-July 40 -85 -45 6-July 85 -85 0 29-June 85 -35 50 22-June 35 0 35 15-June 0 0 0 8-June 0 0 0 1-June 0 0 0 25-May 0 0 0 18-May 0 0 0 11-May 0 0 0 4-May 0 0 0 27-Apr 0 0 0 20-Apr 0 -20 -20 13-Apr 20 -35 -15 6-Apr 35 -50 -15 30-Mar 50 -45 5 23-Mar 45 -35 10 16-Mar 35 -60 -25 9-Mar 60 -113 -53 2-Mar 75 -220 -145 25-Feb 38 -180 -142 16-Feb 0 9-Feb 240 -35 205 2-Feb 120 -30 90 26-Jan 105 -50 55 19-Jan 0 0 50 50 12-Jan 0 0 0 0 5-Jan 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 70 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
