SHANGHAI, Aug 20 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 150
billion yuan ($23.44 billion) of funds into the banking system this week via
open market operations, according to Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected 240 billion yuan on a net basis into the money markets
so far in 2015.
It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
17-Aug 240 -90 150
10-Aug 90 -85 5
3-Aug 85 -90 -5
27-July 90 -70 20
20-July 70 -40 30
13-July 40 -85 -45
6-July 85 -85 0
29-June 85 -35 50
22-June 35 0 35
15-June 0 0 0
8-June 0 0 0
1-June 0 0 0
25-May 0 0 0
18-May 0 0 0
11-May 0 0 0
4-May 0 0 0
27-Apr 0 0 0
20-Apr 0 -20 -20
13-Apr 20 -35 -15
6-Apr 35 -50 -15
30-Mar 50 -45 5
23-Mar 45 -35 10
16-Mar 35 -60 -25
9-Mar 60 -113 -53
2-Mar 75 -220 -145
25-Feb 38 -180 -142
16-Feb 0
9-Feb 240 -35 205
2-Feb 120 -30 90
26-Jan 105 -50 55
19-Jan 0 0 50 50
12-Jan 0 0 0 0
5-Jan 0 0 0 0
TOTAL 240
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3985 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)