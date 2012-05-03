SHANGHAI May 3 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 117 billion yuan ($18.55 billion) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations, assuming the bank conducts no further irregular. The PBOC sold no repos this week but did issue reverse repos. It has suspended its bill sales since the start of 2012. The PBOC has injected a total of 363 billion yuan so far this year. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. The central bank also announced a cut in the required reserve ratio on Feb. 18, which injected an estimated 350-400 billion yuan into the banking system. The cut took effect on Feb. 24. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain(-) starting matured matured issued issued or injection(+) Apr 30 52 65* 0 0 +117 Apr 23 3 70 0 9 + 64 Apr 16 55 50 0 53 + 52 Apr 9 125 66 0 79 +112 Apr 2 0 30 0 5 + 25 Mar 26 99 10 0 90 + 19 Mar 19 51 0 0 70 - 19 Mar 12 13 16 0 86 - 57 Mar 5 7 56 0 60 + 3 Feb 27 2 0 0 30 -28 Feb 20 2 0 0 0 + 2 Feb 13 7 0 0 16 - 9 Feb 6 2 0 0 46 -44 Jan 30 1 0 0 352* -351 Jan 16 1 352* 0 0 +353 Jan 9 8 65 0 0 +73 Jan 2 1 50 0 0 +51 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL +363 * Includes reverse repos, which inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Reverse repos are recorded in "Repos matured" when they are issued and in "Repos issued" when they mature. Following is a summary for the fourth quarter of 2011 (in billions of yuan): Dec 26 3 10 4 0 + 9 Dec 19 2 15 27 0 - 10 Dec 12 3 10 41 45 - 73 Dec 5 5 30 56 80 -101 Nov 28 2 0 16 10 - 24 Nov 21 5 48 16 15 + 22 Nov 14 17 39 58 0 - 2 Nov 7 39 70 12 30 + 67 Oct 31 52 55 11 0 + 96 Oct 24 41 60 20 100 - 19 Oct 17 49 50 31 90 - 22 Oct 10 98 189 37 120 +130 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL + 73 Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)