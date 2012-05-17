SHANGHAI, May 17 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 64 billion yuan ($10.12 billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC has injected a total of 340 billion yuan so far this year. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. The central bank also announced a cut on May 12 in banks' reserve requirement ratio, which will take effect on May 18. The cut will inject an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the banking system. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain (-) starting matured matured issued issued or injection (+) May 14 7 43 0 54* -64 May 7 30 72 0 61* +41 Apr 30 52 65* 0 0 +117 Apr 23 3 70 0 9 +64 Apr 16 55 50 0 53 +52 Apr 9 125 66 0 79 +112 Apr 2 0 30 0 5 +25 Mar 26 99 10 0 90 +19 Mar 19 51 0 0 70 -19 Mar 12 13 16 0 86 -57 Mar 5 7 56 0 60 +3 Feb 27 2 0 0 30 -28 Feb 20 2 0 0 0 +2 Feb 13 7 0 0 16 -9 Feb 6 2 0 0 46 -44 Jan 30 1 0 0 352* -351 Jan 16 1 352* 0 0 353 Jan 9 8 65 0 0 73 Jan 2 1 50 0 0 51 TOTAL 340 * Includes reverse repos, which inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Reverse repos are recorded in "Repos matured" when they are issued and in "Repos issued" when they mature. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)