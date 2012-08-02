SHANGHAI, Aug 2 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net
86 billion yuan ($13.50 billion)from the banking system this week, according to
Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net total of 581 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves.
But in May the central bank announced a reduction in banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system.
It also cut interest rates twice, once in June and once in July, as economic
indicators showed slowing growth.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
Jul-30 1 58 145 -86
Jul-23 1 145 100 46
Jul-16 5 40 100 205 -60
Jul-9 11 57 60 168 -40
Jul-2 2 35 188 225
Jun-25 3 70 125 198
Jun-18 0 80 25 55
Jun-11 1 80 45 36
Jun-4 2 50 50 2
May-28 3 20 80 -57
May-21 3 9 90 -78
May-14 7 43 114 -64
May-7 30 72 61 41
Apr-30 52 65 117
Apr-23 3 70 9 64
Apr-16 55 50 53 52
Apr-9 125 66 79 112
Apr-2 0 30 5 25
Mar-26 99 10 90 19
Mar-19 51 0 70 -19
Mar-12 13 16 86 -57
Mar-5 7 56 60 3
Feb-27 2 30 -28
Feb-20 2 2
Feb-13 7 16 -9
Feb-6 2 46 -44
Jan-30 1 352 -351
Jan-16 1 352 353
Jan-9 8 65 73
Jan-2 1 50 51
TOTAL 581
* Reverse repos in China inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)