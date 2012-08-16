SHANGHAI, Aug 16 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 75 billion yuan ($12 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net total of 700 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves.
But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or
issued* matured* injection
Aug-13 5 30 140 100 75
Aug-6 2 100 58 44
Jul-30 1 58 145 -86
Jul-23 1 145 100 46
Jul-16 5 40 100 205 -60
Jul-9 11 57 60 168 -40
Jul-2 2 35 188 225
Jun-25 3 70 125 198
Jun-18 0 80 25 55
Jun-11 1 80 45 36
Jun-4 2 50 50 2
May-28 3 20 80 -57
May-21 3 9 90 -78
May-14 7 43 114 -64
May-7 30 72 61 41
Apr-30 52 65 117
Apr-23 3 70 9 64
Apr-16 55 50 53 52
Apr-9 125 66 79 112
Apr-2 0 30 5 25
Mar-26 99 10 90 19
Mar-19 51 0 70 -19
Mar-12 13 16 86 -57
Mar-5 7 56 60 3
Feb-27 2 30 -28
Feb-20 2 2
Feb-13 7 16 -9
Feb-6 2 46 -44
Jan-30 1 352 -351
Jan-16 1 352 353
Jan-9 8 65 73
Jan-2 1 50 51
TOTAL 700
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count debt maturing
on the weekend as maturing in the following week, as that is when banks receive
the cash.
(Compiled by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)