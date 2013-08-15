SHANGHAI, Aug 15 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 47.5 billion yuan ($7.76 billion) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC has injected a net 52.7 billion yuan into the market so far in 2013. It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates, instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase agreements and three-month bills to maintain liquidity. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain (-) starting matured matured repos issued issued repos or injection issued* matured* 12-Aug 130 39 75.5 46 47.5 5-Aug 10 27 17 20 July** 183.8** -183.8 29-Jul 85 51 136 22-Jul 0 15-Jul 160 160 8-Jul 0 1-Jul 22 24 46 24-Jun 25 25 17-Jun 18 14 4 28 10-Jun 92 92 3-Jun 110 92 18 24 160 27-May 30 22 25 -17 20-May 120 38 16 14 128 13-May 101 44 92 -35 6-May 110 76 10 92 84 29-Apr 30 30 0 22-Apr 90 62 28 124 15-Apr 87 101 -14 8-Apr 15 44 76 -17 1-Apr 5 30 -25 25-Mar 5 62 -57 18-Mar 40 87 -47 11-Mar 44 -44 4-Mar 5 -5 25-Feb 5 -5 18-Feb 50 860 -910 4-Feb 860 198 662 28-Jan 180 121 59 21-Jan 101 150 -49 14-Jan 20 90 -70 7-Jan 93 313 -220 31-Dec 90 110 -20 TOTAL 52.7 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. ** The central bank announced it had issued bills during July in its quarterly monetary policy report published at the end of the month. There was no public announcement of the issue at the time. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jijo Jacob)