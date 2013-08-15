SHANGHAI, Aug 15 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 47.5 billion yuan ($7.76 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters calculations.
The PBOC has injected a net 52.7 billion yuan into the market so far in
2013.
It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates,
instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase agreements and three-month
bills to maintain liquidity.
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click:
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click:
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click:
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click:
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain (-)
starting matured matured repos issued issued repos or injection
issued* matured*
12-Aug 130 39 75.5 46 47.5
5-Aug 10 27 17 20
July** 183.8** -183.8
29-Jul 85 51 136
22-Jul 0
15-Jul 160 160
8-Jul 0
1-Jul 22 24 46
24-Jun 25 25
17-Jun 18 14 4 28
10-Jun 92 92
3-Jun 110 92 18 24 160
27-May 30 22 25 -17
20-May 120 38 16 14 128
13-May 101 44 92 -35
6-May 110 76 10 92 84
29-Apr 30 30 0
22-Apr 90 62 28 124
15-Apr 87 101 -14
8-Apr 15 44 76 -17
1-Apr 5 30 -25
25-Mar 5 62 -57
18-Mar 40 87 -47
11-Mar 44 -44
4-Mar 5 -5
25-Feb 5 -5
18-Feb 50 860 -910
4-Feb 860 198 662
28-Jan 180 121 59
21-Jan 101 150 -49
14-Jan 20 90 -70
7-Jan 93 313 -220
31-Dec 90 110 -20
TOTAL 52.7
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.
** The central bank announced it had issued bills during July in its quarterly
monetary policy report published at the end of the month. There was no public
announcement of the issue at the time.
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jijo Jacob)