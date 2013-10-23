SHANGHAI Oct 23 China will launch simulated
trading in stock index options on November 8, official media
reported on Wednesday, as regulators move to enhance risk
hedging options to support further financial reforms.
The China Financial Futures Exchange will base the options
on the index that tracks the 300 largest companies on the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported, citing an exchange document
issued to its members.
The options will be implemented European style, the report
quoting the document as saying, meaning that holders can
exercise their rights only on the day when contracts mature.
They will bear a multiple of 100 yuan ($16.4) and only cash
delivery is permitted.
The exchange plans to test five different contract tenors
during simulated trading, according to the document.
Domestic media gave no timetable for the launch of formal
trading of the options, but the exchange typically starts formal
trading of a new product within two years of simulated trading.
Stock index options will be the third product to be launched
by the exchange, which was established in 2006 and designated to
host trading of China's financial derivatives.
The exchange kicked off government bond futures trading last
month to help China's efforts to gradually liberalise its rigid
interest rate regime after it began trading in stock index
futures in April 2010.
Beijing is turning to financial innovation to drive growth
as the world's second-largest economy has shown signs of slowing
sharply from the double-digit growth rates set during the last
decade. Growth has been slowed by factors including weak demand
for Chinese products in overseas markets, major overcapacity
problems and other economic distortions at home.
To improve overall economic competitiveness, China is
encouraging its companies and investors to rely less on
government support and bank loans and instead turn to other
market-driven financing channels to expand their businesses, a
move that requires sophisticated market mechanisms with hedging
tools for risk.
Among other developments under consideration, the Shanghai
Stock Exchange is planning to launch individual stock options
for blue-chip stocks as early as this year, in a bid to provide
more hedging tools for institutional and wealthy individual
investors.
China's three commodity futures exchanges have also recently
launched a slew of new contracts, such as futures for iron ore,
steam coal and bitumen, and are planning others including those
for crude oil, egg, and new types of rice products.
($1 = 6.1 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney)