SHANGHAI May 25 The China Financial Futures
Exchange (CFFEX) will soon launch the country's first-ever stock
index options, state media reported on Monday, giving investors
more hedging tools as the government steps up financial market
reforms.
The first batch of stock index options would be based on
China's blue-chip CSI300 index and SSE50
index as well as the small-cap CSI500, the reports
quoted CFFEX Chairman, Zhang Shenfeng, as telling a financial
forum over the weekend.
Stock index options will be the third product to be launched
by the CFFEX, set up in 2006 to help develop China's financial
derivatives markets. The exchange now trades stock index futures
<0#CIF:> and government bond futures <0#CTF:>.
"Innovation in China's derivatives market is still at an
early stage," Zhang was quoted as saying by the official
Shanghai Securities News. "However, the markets have huge
potential and promising prospects."
The Securities Times, another official paper, said the new
options will help investors manage volatile equity market risk
but will not divert much investment from existing products as
the scale of trade in new products is usually controlled in the
initial stages.
Buyers of options contracts have the right, but not the
obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at an agreed upon
price during a certain period of time. They allow investors to
hedge their investments but may also expose speculators to heavy
losses.
China's financial reforms, including the launch of a slew of
new financial products, are gathering pace one-and-a-half years
after Beijing pledged to let markets play a "decisive role" in
the world's second-largest economy.
The need to generate growth in a slowing economy is partly
behind the reforms, but so is the desire to integrate Chinese
markets with their global counterparts in order to raise China's
international status.
This year alone, regulators have approved many new exchange
traded derivatives, such as individual stock options listed on
the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and allowed firms to issue
asset-backed securities (ABS) by simply registering with
regulators.
