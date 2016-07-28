BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
BEIJING, July 28 China Orient Asset Management Corp, one of China's so-called Big Four distressed asset managers, on Thursday said it would sell a 15 percent to 20 percent stake to strategic investors ahead of an initial public offering.
China Orient AMC plans to sell shares to long-term strategic investors such as management companies and financial institutions, said company official Liang Senlin. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: