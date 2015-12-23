SHANGHAI Dec 23 Chinese brokerage Orient
Securities Co plans to list shares in Hong Kong in
the first half of 2016 in a previously flagged initial public
offering, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing
President Jin Wenzhong.
The report didn't say how much Orient Securities, which has
in an investment banking venture with Citigroup Inc, plans
to raise.
An Orient Securities official declined to comment on the
timing or size of the IPO, but said the plan has already been
approved by shareholders.
