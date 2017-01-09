HONG KONG Jan 9 Distressed debt manager China
Orient Asset Management Co Ltd plans to raise about $1.5 billion
ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong,
IFR reported on Monday, citing people close to the deal.
China Orient AMC, as the company is called, picked China
International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman
Sachs to help arrange the pre-IPO funds from strategic
investors, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. A listing
is possible in 2017, but more likely in 2018, one of the people
told IFR.
China Orient AMC and CICC didn't immediately reply to a
Reuters request for comment on the deal, while Goldman Sachs
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Sam Holmes)