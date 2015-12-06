* Origin plans to enter U.S. for its GMO technology in 2016
* Beijing's reticence over GMO food keeps its market off
limits
* May license its technology or set up U.S. unit -Origin CFO
* But getting a foothold in U.S. GMO market not easy
-experts
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Dec 7 A Chinese biotech seed firm is
aiming to launch the country's first genetically modified corn
products overseas on the home turf of the world's top
agricultural companies, as Beijing's reticence over GMO food
keeps the domestic market off limits.
The plan by Beijing-based Origin Agritech to test its
technology in the United States, which has dominated the sector
with GMO giants such as Monsanto, is the latest effort
by a Chinese firm to enter the global industry.
Earlier this year, China National Chemical Corp
sought to skirt obstacles at home and acquire a tried-and-tested
GMO pipeline by bidding for the world's top agrichemicals firm
Swiss-based Syngenta.
Beijing's GMO policy has at times appeared inconsistent -
billions of dollars have been spent on developing technology it
hopes will ensure supplies for its 1.4 billion people, while no
major food crops have been approved for cultivation given
deep-seated anti-GMO sentiment in the country. Bumper harvests
in the past decade have also reduced the urgency for new
technologies.
"Consumer attitude is one thing, but the government attitude
is even more important," said Huang Dafang, professor at the
Biotechnology Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of
Agricultural Sciences. That leaves firms like Origin with few
options to earn revenues from GMO products in China, he added.
U.S.-listed Origin has invested more than 300
million yuan ($46.90 million) in biotech since 2005 and, without
an opportunity to market its product at home, it now plans to
enter the United States in 2016, according to a presentation on
the Securities and Exchange Commission website.
Entering the U.S. market could take several paths from
licensing its technology to setting up a unit there, Origin's
chief financial officer, James Chen, told Reuters.
But getting a foothold in such a highly competitive market
will not be easy, experts warn.
TOUGH COMPETITION
Origin's most advanced product is a corn with two special
characteristics, or "traits", that resist pests while top seed
firm Monsanto already markets a GMO corn that combines or
"stacks" as many as eight traits to combat pests.
"The only way they might be able to break into the market is
if their technology fees are going to be cheaper than Monsanto,"
said Carl Pray, professor at Rutgers University's agricultural,
food and resource economics department.
Referring to seed firm Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group's
agreement to test its technology in Argentina, Pray
said competition was tougher in the United States. "It's one
thing to do this in Argentina, and another to go into the U.S."
But Origin's Chen sees a market for its products there.
"We think the technology has a fundamental value. Farmers
are looking for alternatives to current products on offer," Chen
said, adding that Origin would likely seek partners interested
in licensing its traits to stack alongside others.
The company will meet with potential partners at December's
American Seed Trade Association conference in Chicago.
But even with a local partner, the Chinese product would
need U.S. regulatory approval, which could take years.
A successful U.S. test could, however, boost confidence in
Chinese technology and pave the way for Beijing to roll out its
products. For Origin, it could mean a better valuation than the
current $33.9 million.
The company, which is looking to sell a majority stake in
its conventional seed business, says it is undervalued due to
the lack of a viable biotech market.
"Our valuation on Nasdaq is much lower than the valuation of
seed production companies in China. If we attract investment,
our valuation will shoot up," said CFO Chen.
($1 = 6.3963 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)