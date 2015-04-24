BEIJING, April 24 China's securities regulator said on Friday it is launching a crackdown on illegal activities on the country's main over-the-counter (OTC) exchange that has seen wild price fluctuations this year amid strong investor interest.

Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a press conference that there have been various types of misconducts, including insider trading, on the New Third Board.

On April 1, the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), operator of the board, launched an investigation into a series of "ultra-high" price quotations.

Zhang also said the CSRC had published draft rules aimed at strengthening supervision of companies traded publicly on all OTC boards.

Beijing hopes a healthy development of OTC boards will open up financing channels for China's innovative start-ups, which are key to China's employment and economic restructuring but have limited access to bank borrowing.

Concerns over the crackdown have already hit share prices.

The New Third Board Composite Index, which soared over 70 percent in the first quarter on the back of surging investor interest, has tumbled 15 percent so far this month. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Nick Heath; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Muralikumar Anantharaman)