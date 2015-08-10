SHANGHAI Aug 10 The operator of China's New
Third Board, the country's leading over-the-counter equity
exchange, named 10 companies and five underwriters that have
violated rules since 2014, the Securities Times reported on
Monday.
Most of the misbehaviors were related to incomplete or false
disclosures by companies traded on the National Equity Exchange
and Quotations (NEEQ), and the failure by underwriters to catch
such irregularities, the newspaper said.
The companies named include Internet firm Keytec, AVIC New
Materials and electrical equipment maker Zhongshi Electric
Power, while several brokerages, including Qilu Securities and
Citi Orient Securities Co have been criticized by NEEQ for not
having done proper due diligence, according to the report.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)