SHANGHAI Feb 15 Shanghai launched its own version of the U.S. OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB) market on Wednesday, kicking off trading in the first batch of 19 start-ups outside the city's stock exchange.

Setting up the Shanghai Equity Exchange (SEE), an over-the-counter (OTC) market for non-public companies similar to OTCBB, is part of China's efforts to develop a multi-layer capital system that supports companies in various stages of life cycles.

"It's an important move toward building Shanghai into an international financial center," Shanghai mayor Han Zheng said at the opening ceremony, adding that the exchange is designed to "serve the real economy and aid small- and medium-sized enterprises."

However, analysts said the Shanghai Equity Exchange faces numerous challenges ahead, including competition from rival marketplaces, inadequate support from regulators and difficulty in luring investors.

China has established three layers of share trading systems in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges -- the main board for mature companies, the SME board for small- and medium-sized enterprises and the second board, or ChiNext, for start-ups.

Outside the two stock exchanges, the government also aims to build a national OTC market where ownership in non-public companies changes hands, but the task has proved daunting due to conflicts of interest among local municipalities and various government bodies.

Cities such as Beijing, northern Tianjin and western Chongqing have in recent years rushed to set up exchanges for unlisted securities. They are dubbed China's "third boards" and are likened by some to the Nasdaq market in the United States.

Meanwhile, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the industry watchdog, has been working with brokerages on plans to launch a uniformly-regulated OTC market.

As part of efforts to consolidate the loosely-regulated OTC market -- there are more than 300 local exchanges trading various types of asset ownership in China -- Beijing has recently launched a campaign to clean up the market.

Xu Quan, deputy director of the Financial Services Office of the Shanghai government, stressed that the Shanghai Equity Exchange was set up in line with central government policies and is designed to become a hotbed for companies eligible for listings.

"The exchange is focused on serving hi-tech start-ups and would potentially help fatten the listing pipelines for the SME board, the ChiNext board or even the main board," Xu said.

NEW FINANCING PLATFORM

The 19 companies that started trading on the Shanghai Equity Exchange on Wednesday include software makers, bio-technology companies and pharmaceutical firms.

"We hope to use the exchange as a financing platform as it was difficult getting bank loans," said Hao Jinzheng, Chairman of Shanghai YoDo Medical Valley Technology (Group) Co, whose shares started changing hands on the exchange.

"Another purpose is to improve corporate management, as our long-term goal is to list on the ChiNext board."

But trading was lukewarm, fuelling concern that the new exchange would have difficulty attracting investors and boost liquidity.

According to rules, individual investors in the exchange must have at least 1 million yuan ($158,740) in financial assets, and traders cannot sell the equities within five days after purchase.

And unlike OTC boards in the United States, market-makers -- institutions that quote both buy and sell prices in financial instruments in the hope of making a profit on the bid-offer spread -- are banned in OTC markets in China.

"Under the current rules and systems, it's very hard for the Shanghai Equity Exchange to become a liquid market and attract many investors," said Cheng Xiaoming, general manager of Western Securities' agency share transfer department. ($1 = 6.300 Chinese Yuan)