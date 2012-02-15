SHANGHAI Feb 15 Shanghai launched its own
version of the U.S. OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB) market on
Wednesday, kicking off trading in the first batch of 19
start-ups outside the city's stock exchange.
Setting up the Shanghai Equity Exchange (SEE), an
over-the-counter (OTC) market for non-public companies similar
to OTCBB, is part of China's efforts to develop a multi-layer
capital system that supports companies in various stages of life
cycles.
"It's an important move toward building Shanghai into an
international financial center," Shanghai mayor Han Zheng said
at the opening ceremony, adding that the exchange is designed to
"serve the real economy and aid small- and medium-sized
enterprises."
However, analysts said the Shanghai Equity Exchange faces
numerous challenges ahead, including competition from rival
marketplaces, inadequate support from regulators and difficulty
in luring investors.
China has established three layers of share trading systems
in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges -- the main board
for mature companies, the SME board for small- and medium-sized
enterprises and the second board, or ChiNext, for start-ups.
Outside the two stock exchanges, the government also aims to
build a national OTC market where ownership in non-public
companies changes hands, but the task has proved daunting due to
conflicts of interest among local municipalities and various
government bodies.
Cities such as Beijing, northern Tianjin and western
Chongqing have in recent years rushed to set up exchanges for
unlisted securities. They are dubbed China's "third boards" and
are likened by some to the Nasdaq market in the United States.
Meanwhile, the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC), the industry watchdog, has been working with brokerages
on plans to launch a uniformly-regulated OTC market.
As part of efforts to consolidate the loosely-regulated OTC
market -- there are more than 300 local exchanges trading
various types of asset ownership in China -- Beijing has
recently launched a campaign to clean up the market.
Xu Quan, deputy director of the Financial Services Office of
the Shanghai government, stressed that the Shanghai Equity
Exchange was set up in line with central government policies and
is designed to become a hotbed for companies eligible for
listings.
"The exchange is focused on serving hi-tech start-ups and
would potentially help fatten the listing pipelines for the SME
board, the ChiNext board or even the main board," Xu said.
NEW FINANCING PLATFORM
The 19 companies that started trading on the Shanghai Equity
Exchange on Wednesday include software makers, bio-technology
companies and pharmaceutical firms.
"We hope to use the exchange as a financing platform as it
was difficult getting bank loans," said Hao Jinzheng, Chairman
of Shanghai YoDo Medical Valley Technology (Group) Co, whose
shares started changing hands on the exchange.
"Another purpose is to improve corporate management, as our
long-term goal is to list on the ChiNext board."
But trading was lukewarm, fuelling concern that
the new exchange would have difficulty attracting investors and
boost liquidity.
According to rules, individual investors in the exchange
must have at least 1 million yuan ($158,740) in financial
assets, and traders cannot sell the equities within five days
after purchase.
And unlike OTC boards in the United States, market-makers --
institutions that quote both buy and sell prices in financial
instruments in the hope of making a profit on the bid-offer
spread -- are banned in OTC markets in China.
"Under the current rules and systems, it's very hard for the
Shanghai Equity Exchange to become a liquid market and attract
many investors," said Cheng Xiaoming, general manager of Western
Securities' agency share transfer department.
($1 = 6.300 Chinese Yuan)