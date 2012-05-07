BEIJING May 7 China will let retail investors
trade in a nationwide over-the-counter market for non-public
companies similar to the U.S. OTC Bulletin Board, a top
securities regulator said on Monday.
Apart from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges which
trade shares of listed companies, there are exchanges in many
other cities such as Beijing, Tianjin and Chongqing, known as
China's "third boards," trading unlisted securities.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the
industry watchdog, has been working with brokerages on plans to
launch a uniformly regulated OTC market, while cleaning up more
than 300 local exchanges across the country trading various
types of asset ownership.
Yao Gang, CSRC's vice chairman, told a meeting in Beijing
that the regulator would allow retail investors to trade
unlisted shares once the OTC market goes nationwide, but with
restrictions based on their investment experience.
The CSRC started a trial six years ago in Beijing's
Zhongguancun area and the exchange now trades equity stakes of
about 100 unlisted companies. The annual transaction volume of
less than 600 million yuan in 2011 is nothing compared with the
main Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
"In the future, when the trial becomes nationwide, we plan
to let individual investors enter the market, but they must meet
certain requirements," Yao said.
He did not say when the OTC market would become nationwide.
The CSRC's blueprint is to first expand the trial to high-tech
parks in China and then across the country.
(Reporting by Kang Xize and Nick Edwards; Editing by Robert
Birsel)