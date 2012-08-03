PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 8
SHANGHAI Aug 3 China's cabinet will expand a pilot programme that allows over-the-counter trading of shares of technology and other high-growth start-up companies, a move offering firms wider funding channels, the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday.
The State Council has approved the expansion of the OTC board in Beijing's Zhongguancun technology zone, the newspaper reported on its website, citing an unidentified official at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
The news may weigh on the country main stock market, as the expansion could divert funds from the main board. The Shanghai Composite hit a 3-1/2 year low this week.
The Zhongguancun board has listed more than 100 firms since its establishment six years ago, with companies' fundraising totalling 1.73 billion yuan ($272 million), the report quoted the CSRC official as saying.
The government has also approved establishment of an OTC board in Shanghai's Zhangjiang high-technology zone and in two similar zones in the central city of Wuhan and northern city of Tianjin, the report said.
China has been encouraging the growth of small companies, including technology start-ups, offering them more funding channels, among other steps, as wants the private sector to help the country counter a sharp economic slowdown. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
