SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's biggest
over-the-counter (OTC) equity exchange has suspended listings by
certain kinds of financial firms, people told Reuters,
highlighting concerns that rising trading volumes on the board
could conceal risks to investors.
The three sources said they had received notices from the
exchange telling them of the new policy on listings on China's
New Third Board, including a source in a company that had been
planning to list.
The latest ban includes a halt on listings of certain kinds
of financial firms, such as peer-to-peer lending companies and
pawnshops. The suspension would not include traditional
financial firms such as banks, trust firms and brokerages.
"We've just received notice to suspend listings of all
financial firms, regardless of which stage they're at," an
underwriter, who declined to be named, told Reuters late on
Tuesday.
CITIC Capital said last month that it plans to list a
subsidiary on the New Third Board to build an exclusive platform
for its yuan-denominated private equity business.
The operator of New Third Board declined to comment.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Additional
reporting by David Lin; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Sam
Holmes)