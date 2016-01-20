* New Third Board bars pawnshop, lending firm
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China's biggest
over-the-counter (OTC) equity exchange has suspended listings by
certain kinds of financial firms, people told Reuters, its
latest restriction aimed at reducing market risks in the
fast-growing alternative listing venue.
The three sources said they had received notices from the
exchange telling them of the new policy on listings on China's
New Third Board, including a source in a company that had been
planning to list.
The latest ban includes a halt on listings of certain kinds
of financial firms, such as peer-to-peer lending companies and
pawnshops. The suspension would not include traditional
financial firms such as banks, trust firms and brokerages.
"We've just received notice to suspend listings of all
financial firms, regardless of which stage they're at," an
underwriter, who declined to be named, told Reuters late on
Tuesday.
The operator of New Third Board declined to comment.
The Beijing-based exchange was set up three years ago by the
government with the mandate of funding China's small companies
who could not access China's stock market.
The OTC board has expanded rapidly on government support,
with the number of companies traded there surging to 5,499,
almost double the number of Chinese firms listed on the stock
exchanges.
However, trading on the exchange has been extremely
volatile, with the New Third Board index doubling
in the first four months of 2015, before slumping 40 percent in
the following three months. The recent volatility has prompted
regulators to step up supervision.
The latest measures come less than a month after the New
Third Board suspended listings by private equity firms,
signaling an expansion of restrictions on financial firms'
fundraising on the board.
Analysts said that fundraising by newly-barred financial
institutions on the New Third Board has been huge, squeezing out
funding by other types of companies, and raising concerns that
their proceeds are not being used properly.
Private equity firms including China Science & Merchants
Investment Management Group and Beijing Tongchuang Jiuding
Investment Management Co have been raising tens of billions of
yuan in the OTC market.
Their rival CITIC Capital has also said that it plans to
list a subsidiary on the New Third Board to build an exclusive
platform for its yuan-denominated private equity business.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Additional
reporting by David Lin; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Sam
Holmes)