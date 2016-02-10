By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Feb 9 - China's central bank likely
spent about $90 billion worth of reserves in currency
interventions in January, leading to net capital outflows of
about $113 billion from China during the month, the Institute
for International Finance said on Tuesday.
The IIF said the estimates, which include unrecorded flows
captured by net errors and omissions, are based on official
reserve data and mark a 22nd straight month of outflows from
China.
The Washington, D.C.-based global finance industry group
said that China's official reserve intervention in January was
smaller than the $102 billion estimated for December. But it
cautioned that the estimates were only approximations and could
change significantly once full balance-of-payments data is
released, typically three months after the end of each quarter.
The IIF, incorporating recently released partial State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) data for the fourth
quarter, said it now estimates that China's 2015 net capital
outflows totaled $463 billion, or $637 billion including errors
and omissions.
The slowing of China's growth and manufacturing sector
during the past year has hit investor sentiment towards the
world's second-largest economy, causing volatility in its
capital flows, putting pressure on its yuan currency and forcing
the central bank to intervene in currency markets. The IIF said
a reversal of non-resident capital inflows prompted largely by
repayment of dollar debt by Chinese companies also had combined
with increased capital outflows from residents.
Last week however, SAFE said that China's foreign exchange
reserves remained abundant and risks from cross-border capital
movements were under control. It said China's foreign exchange
reserves fell $512.66 billion in 2015 - the biggest annual drop
on record - to $3.33 trillion, while China had short-term
foreign debt of $1.02 trillion at the end of September.
The SAFE said that of the 2015 drop in foreign exchange
reserves, $342.3 billion was due to trade and investment
transactions while $170.3 billion was caused by currency and
asset price changes.
