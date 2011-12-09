* Copper at 448,000 T, lowest in six months
* Aluminium down 2.6 pct on month to 1.377 mln T
* Nickel falls 11 percent from Oct record to 26,925 T
(Adds forecasts, lead, zinc and tin)
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Dec 9 China's production of
most base metals fell in November due to reduced demand and low
domestic prices, with refined copper hitting its lowest level in
six months.
The lower industrial metals output was in line with China's
overall industrial output growth which hit its slowest pace in
more than two years in November as economic conditions
deteriorated.
Refined copper production fell 4.5 percent on the month to
448,000 tonnes in November, the lowest level since May 2011,
data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
However, output rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier because
smelters expanded capacity. In the January-November period,
output rose 16.3 percent on the year to 4.778 million tonnes.
"Falls in base metals production were not a surprise since
prices were low last month," said Fu Bin, analyst at Jinrui
Futures, a subsidiary of top copper smelter Jiangxi Copper.
Spot copper prices CU-1-CCNMM in China fell more than 7
percent from end-October to late-November.
He said copper producers in China usually conducted
maintenances in the fourth quarter, slowing production.
Supply of raw material scrap was tight in the domestic
market, cutting output from producers that used scrap as the
main raw material, Fu said.
He added that supply of raw material copper concentrate to
China had also fallen after strikes cut production in South
America and Indonesia.
Smelters had expected domestic demand to fall in December
due to a seasonal slowdown and adjusted their production rates
last month, Fu said. He added that refined copper production was
expected to decline in December from November.
Refined lead was the only base metal that rose in November
as Beijing's crackdown on acid-lead battery manufacturing plants
was ending, allowing some battery plants to resume operations,
analysts said.
OTHER BASE METALS
Nickel production dived 11 percent from a record 30,248
tonnes in October to 26,925 tonnes in November, the data showed.
"The output fall was mainly because of lower production of
nickel pig iron," Fan Runze, analyst at state-backed research
firm Antaike, said.
He added that about a half of NPI producers in China had cut
or shut production because of low prices and startups had been
delayed to next year.
"If prices do not rise, output would not rise in December."
NPI is a low grade ferro-nickel in China made from laterite
ore imports. Stocks of ore in Chinese ports rose to around 13
million tonnes from around 10 million tonnes in early November,
Fan said.
Domestic demand for NPI and refined nickel had remained weak
after small-scale stainless steel mills, top nickel users in
China, cut production in the fourth quarter, he said.
November nickel output still surged 63.1 percent from a year
earlier as new capacity came on stream this year. In the first
11 months, output rose 44 percent on the year to 252,411 tonnes.
Production of primary aluminium dropped 2.6 percent on the
month to 1.377 million tonnes in November, the lowest level
since February 2011, and extending a fall after posting a record
1.591 million tonnes in June.
But new capacity boosted November output 13.4 percent from a
year ago. Output rose 9.9 percent on the year to 16.015 million
tonnes in the first 11 months of 2011.
Aluminium demand from the southern Guangdong province
dropped in the past two months as export orders fell and demand
from other fabricating bases in the eastern provinces of
Zhejiang and Jiangsu was lukewarm mainly because of reduced
purchases from the property sector, traders said.
Plants in Guangdong may take a longer Chinese New Year
break, which falls on Jan. 23 in 2012, due to reduced orders.
Low aluminium production also cut demand for raw material
alumina, with output inching down to 2.639 million tonnes in
November after posting a fall of 5.1 percent in the previous
month.
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd , the
top alumina producer in the country, reduced its domestic spot
alumina prices by 6.7 percent in late November to 2,800 yuan per
tonne, the first price cut in more than a year, according to the
company website (www.chalco.com.cn).
Refined zinc dropped 1.5 percent on the month to 467,000
tonnes in November but rose 1.7 percent from November 2010.
Tin output dived 19.9 percent on the month and dropped 8.6
percent on the year to 12,793 tonnes in November 2011.
Refined lead production, however, went up 2.9 percent in
November to 423,000 tonnes, reversing a fall of 1.4 percent in
the previous month.
