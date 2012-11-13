BEIJING Nov 13 China's copper and lead
production rose to record highs in October, as smelters ramped
up production to take advantage of higher treatment and refining
charges (TC/RC) given increased concentrate supply.
Refined copper output rose 8.6 percent to 520,000 tonnes,
with total production in the first ten months up 7.4 percent at
4.94 million tonnes.
"Chinese copper smelters had kept their output levels
abnormally low during the first half of this year due to low
TC/RC prices then. Now that TC/RC prices have risen, they are
catching up with some of the lost production," said Shanghai
Metals Market copper researcher Angela Wang.
"But these production decisions were probably made at the
start of last month after prices were fairly high, we see a
chance of production dropping off in November and December
should refined copper prices stay low."
Trade sources said TC/RC rates for copper have risen around
$20-$30 a tonne over the past two months to around $80-90.
Lead production jumped 18 percent from a year ago to 471,000
tonnes, compared with 461,000 tonnes in September, as higher
domestic prices encourage smelters to raise output.
"We are continuing to see more output from lead recyclers
coming back online after a nationwide clampdown on lead
producing industries last year," said Wang Ye, an analyst at
General Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Production of primary aluminium jumped 20.3 percent from a
year ago to 1.72 million tonnes for the month - the
second-highest this year in part due to new plants coming
onstream.
Analysts have said that China's aluminium output is expected
to stay at elevated levels as a rise in railway investment helps
boost orders for alloy producers.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Carrie Ho; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)