(Adds comment, details)
* Copper at 637,958 T in October vs 620,086 T in September
* Aluminium production at 1,951,134 T in October
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Nov 11 China's production of refined
copper rose 2.9 percent month-on-month to a second straight
monthly record in October due to increased supply of raw
material and new capacity, while its aluminium output also
reached a record.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday
that production of refined copper hit 637,958 tonnes in October,
compared with the previous record of 620,086 tonnes in
September. The October production was up 22.9 percent from
October 2012.
Record monthly production in the world's top producer and
consumer of refined copper may mean that domestic supply will
continue to be plentiful in the coming weeks, weighing on local
prices and making spot imports unattractive.
"Supply of raw material concentrates was very plentiful,
with imports reaching over 1 million tonnes in September,
supporting strong copper production in October," Yang Changhua,
chief copper analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike,
said.
New capacity came on line in the past few months and has
gradually increased production.
Antaike has estimated that at least 200,000 tonnes of
capacity started production in the third quarter and that China
will add a total of 570,000 tonnes of new smelting capacity and
over 1 million tonnes of refining capacity in 2013.
Strong treatment and refining charges for imports of raw
material concentrate, with spot charges at two-year highs, have
been encouraging smelters to run at full capacity, sources at
smelters said.
Overseas suppliers of copper concentrates to China pay the
charges and deduct those charges from prices based on London
Metal Exchange copper prices when they sell
those concentrates to smelters. That means higher charges will
make prices of the imports lower.
CASH CRUNCH
Some smelters have increased sales of refined copper in the
spot market for cash due to expectations of a cash crunch in the
domestic market ahead of the year-end, a trader at a large
copper smelter said.
Demand from northern Chinese provinces has shown signs of
slowing. The trader said a few clients from the northwestern
province of Xinjiang had already cancelled term purchases for
December and also may cancel January buying as the harsh winter
cuts outdoor work.
In the first 10 months of 2013, production of refined copper
rose 13.67 percent to 5,579,689 tonnes, the data showed.
Primary aluminium production, for which China also ranks as
top producer and user, rose 5 percent on the month to a record
1,951,134 tonnes in October, up from the previous record of
1,863,433 tonnes in August 2013.
October production was up 11.87 percent from October 2012.
High-cost smelters had limited production due to low
domestic aluminium prices, which have fallen about 6
percent so far this year.
Low-cost new capacity in northern and northwestern provinces
boosted production, however, traders said.
Xinjiang in the northwest, a new powerhouse for aluminium
production, replaced central Henan as the largest
aluminium-producing province with 285,965 tonnes in October,
closely followed by Henan, which produced 284,665 tonnes.
Production of primary aluminium was at 18,161,163 tonnes in
the first 10 months of 2013, up 9.2 percent from the same period
in 2012.
