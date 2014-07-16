UPDATE 5-Oil prices slip ahead of U.S. stock data after surprise API build
* Doubts over OPEC effectiveness weigh despite Saudi comments
BEIJING, July 16 China's refinery crude throughput in June rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier to 41.8 million tonnes, or 10.17 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
June daily crude runs were up 7 percent from 9.5 million bpd in May, as refineries emerged from the April-May peak maintenance season.
(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels) (Reporting By China Energy Team; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Doubts over OPEC effectiveness weigh despite Saudi comments
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to identify national monuments that can be rescinded or resized - part of a push to open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other development.