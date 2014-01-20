SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's refinery crude throughput rose 0.2 percent in December from a year ago to about 9.9 million barrels per day, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The statistics bureau said Chinese refineries processed a total of 42.02 million tonnes of crude oil last month, compared with 40.17 million tonnes in November. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)