* Research firm Antaike keeps 2012 copper, lead output
target
* Jiangxi Copper upgrades smelter, expands capacity -
spokesman
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, April 27 China's plan to close
inefficient copper and lead operations will not cut production
this year with new capacity coming on stream, an influential
research firm said on Friday, as the country's top copper
producer said it was expanding smelting.
China is the world's top producer and consumer of refined
lead and refined copper, but is trying to push industry
consolidation to curb pollution and prevent energy waste.
A failure of Bejing's latest plan to curb production will
mean China is unlikely to need to raise imports of the metals.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on
Thursday it planned to close thousands of tonnes of production
capacity in base metals in 2012, with the largest volumes being
on copper at 700,000 tonnes and lead at 1.15 million tonnes.
.
"We are keeping our 2012 refined copper production forecast
at 5.7 million tonnes," said Yang Changhua, senior copper
analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.
A quarter of China's 4.07 million tonnes of annual copper
smelting capacity is currently idled due to a shortage of raw
material, Yang estimated. He predicted about 600,000 tonnes of
new smelting operations would come onstream this year.
For copper refining, about 27 percent of China's 7.13
million tonnes of annual capacity was idled and would reopen if
there was a domestic supply shortage, he added.
Yang said he believed the 700,000 tonnes China planned to
close referred to combined smelting and refining.
Meanwhile, Jiangxi Copper Company Limited
, the largest producer in China, will upgrade 50,000
tonnes of outdated copper smelting capacity in the western
province of Sichuan, company spokesman Pan Qifang said, with
capacity doubling when it is completed in 1-2 years.
In China, Jiangxi Copper currently operates one million
tonnes of copper smelting capacity that uses concentrate and
scrap as feed, including that 50,000 tonnes, Pan added.
It is common in China for smelters to get around orders to
close operations by upgrading old capacity or building new
facilities, said Hu Yongda, senior lead analyst at Antaike.
China is expected to add over 600,000 tonnes of lead
capacity this year after it increased it by about the same
amount last year, Hu said.
About a fifth, or 1.23 million tonnes of China's 5.6 million
tonnes of lead capacity, was idled due to a lack of raw material
and environmental issues, Hu estimated. This included primary
and recycled lead.
"Idle capacity would replace the operations being closed if
the market is in a deficit," said Hu, who has kept his refined
lead production forecast at 4.6 million tonnes this year.
China had a similar plan to shut inefficient production in
base metals in 2011, but it failed to cut output last year.
(Editing by Ed Davies)