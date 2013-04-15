(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, April 15 China's power generation rose
2.1 percent from a year earlier in March, the National
Statistical Bureau showed on Monday, marking the weakest
positive growth in six months on sluggish industrial activities.
Electricity output totalled 419.4 billion kilowatt hours
(kWh) in March. Except for the 13.7 percent decline in February
that was largely due to distortions caused by the week-long
Lunar New Year holiday, the annual growth rate for power output
in March was the slowest since September 2012, when production
rose a meagre 1.5 percent.
The tepid growth numbers come as broader data showed China's
economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three
months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7
percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of
last year.
Other data released alongside GDP showed industrial output
grew 8.9 percent in March from a year ago, versus expectations
of 10.0 percent showed in the Reuters poll.
Lethargic power demand by industrial users, which account
for nearly 90 percent of China's total power consumption, has
already hit domestic coal prices and caused inventories at ports
and power plants to build.
China's power consumption rose 1.9 percent in March from a
year ago, bringing total consumption growth in the first quarter
to 4.3 percent, data from the National Energy Administration
showed.
The State Electricity Regulatory Commission estimated in
January that China's power consumption is expected to grow more
than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth
rate in 2012 as the economy recovers.
