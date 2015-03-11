CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
SHANGHAI, March 11 China's crude steel output dropped 1.5 percent to 130.5 million tonnes for the first two months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday, as a supply glut and slower demand growth forced mills to curb output. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.