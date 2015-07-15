SHANGHAI, July 15 China's crude steel output
fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 68.95 million tonnes in
June, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring demand
softened by sputtering economic growth and a property slowdown
in the world's top producer.
Total steel output declined 1.3 percent to 409.97 million
tonnes for the first half of 2015 compared with the same period
a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of
Statistics.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Michael
Perry)