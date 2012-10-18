* Avg crude steel output up 2 pct in Sept on mth and on yr
* Sept crude runs at record daily high of 9.43 mln bpd
* China economy slows for 7th quarter, as forecast
* Railway fixed asset investment surged
(Writes through, adds analyst's comments)
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 18 China's crude steel output and
refinery throughput rose in September, with higher fixed asset
investments and industrial output signalling that appetite for
bulk commodities and energy in the world's leading buyer is on
the mend.
Although annual growth of 7.4 percent in the July-September
quarter represented a seventh straight slowing in the world's
second-largest economy, analysts said a modest recovery in the
last quarter was in sight and China's appetite for raw materials
would keep growing, though at a slower pace.
Average daily steel output in China, the world's top
producer of the metal, rose 2 percent to 1.932 million tonnes in
September from year ago, while refinery throughput was up a
solid 7 percent to a record daily rate of 9.43 million barrels
per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics
showed on Thursday.
Implied oil demand also rallied 8.3 percent to hit a record
high in September as refiners ramped up production ahead of the
peak consumption period in October.
"The steel data, along with the broader economic figures,
show China's economy is bottoming out. Its demand for
commodities should pick up from here ... as the government's
recent stimulus filters down to the economy," said Helen Lau, a
senior analyst at UOB-Kay Hian.
"But the recovery will be gentle and gradual. There are
still a lot of external risks and we need to keep a close watch
on the exports and manufacturing sector."
To preserve jobs and market share, many state-linked Chinese
steelmakers have, in the past, ramped up production despite
anemic demand, a move that typically swelled inventories.
But falling stockpiles, with total stocks of steel
<0#SHM-MET-INV> down about 8 percent from mid-September to 13.1
million tonnes by month-end, show the production uptick was
indeed met with better demand.
A sustained recovery in domestic prices of steel rebar
, which has rallied 12 percent from a record low in
early September, along with declining stocks and rising prices
of cement, add to evidence that the government's infrastructure
investment has gathered momentum.
Steelmakers would continue to raise output in October, to
between 1.95 million and 2 million tonnes per day, Henry Liu,
head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong
Kong, said.
"There's still demand out there, but it's not exciting so we
won't see the run rate exceeding this year's high," he added.
The recovery bodes well for iron ore miners, including
Brazil's Vale SA, Australia's Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton , whose share
prices have dropped sharply on the back of falls in commodities.
RAILWAY INVESTMENTS SURGE
A sharp rise in railway fixed asset investment (FAI) growth,
which jumped to 79.6 percent in Jan-Sept from a decline of 24
percent in the first eight months, has helped offset slowing
investments in real estate and manufacturing, analysts said.
While slackening growth in manufacturing will be a drag on
commodities consumption, Beijing's recent approval of
$157-billion worth of infrastructure projects, most of them
urban rail projects, should help put a floor under demand.
"We see an improvement in demand for raw materials due to
inventory restocking and stronger capex growth in
infrastructure," Jun Ma, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, told
clients in a note that gave an outlook for the next few months.
China's iron ore imports jumped to a 20-month high of 65
million tonnes in September, while copper shipments rebounded by
9 percent from a month ago to around 400,000 tonnes even as
annual growth struck a 13 month low.
The full suite of commodities production data, including
base metals and crude oil, will be released on Oct. 22.
The jump in China's refinery throughput was bolstered by a
hike in state-controlled fuel prices, analysts said, with many
independent plants ramping up production to meet a demand spike
in October, when millions of people travel during a week-long
national holiday.
"The main driver of crude runs in September was teapot
refineries because refining margins improved a lot after the
government raised fuel prices twice," said Dai Jiaquan, an oil
market researcher with CNPC, the parent of PetroChina
.
He was referring to the small refineries independent of
state-owned refiners that make up about a fifth of China's total
capacity.
(Additional reporting by China C&E team;Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)