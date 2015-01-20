(Refiles to show output at slowest rate in more than three
decades in first paragraph)
* Full-year output at record, but growth slowest since 1981
* Dec output highest since August
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China's steel production grew
at its slowest rate in more than three decades in 2014 as a
cooling economy in the world's largest producer curbed demand
and the government moved to tackle overcapacity and pollution.
The low growth rate suggests China's authorities have had
some success in efforts to lower production and close polluting
plants, but analysts warned of possible upward revisions to the
2014 data, and still forecast a small rise in output in 2015.
"We still expect a marginal growth in steel production this
year as Beijing has sped up approvals of infrastructure
construction projects," said Sara Wang, an analyst with
Masterlink Securities in Shanghai.
Output reached a record 822.7 million tonnes - about half of
forecast global production - but was up just 0.9 percent on the
previous year, the slowest growth rate since 1981, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday.
The world's second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent in the
whole of 2014, undershooting the government's 7.5 percent target
and marking the weakest expansion in 24 years.
Steel production has doubled in just eight years, with China
driving its economy through the expansion of heavy industry, but
this has led to severe overcapacity and hazardous pollution
problems, particularly in northern regions.
In a move to improve air quality, Beijing has taken the
toughest measures ever to order steel mills to curb production,
while sharp falls in steel prices and high inventories have also
forced some steel mills to rein in production.
The NBS originally reported 779 million tonnes of production
for 2013, but the 2014 growth figures imply an upward revision
to the 2013 data of nearly 5 percent to 815.4 million tonnes,
and that monthly output figures from January to November 2014
have also been revised up by more than 1 percent, according to
Reuters calculations.
Analysts cautioned that a similar revision could eventually
be made to the 2014 figures.
Steel output in December jumped 7.6 percent to 68.09 million
tonnes in December, the highest since August, and up 1.5 percent
from a year ago, the NBS data showed.
However, daily rates stood at 2.196 million tonnes for the
month, compared to an annual average of 2.254 million tonnes.
Steel output in China could be approaching its peak, the
China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said last week, and it
urged producers to continue slashing excess capacity and
improving efficiency.
Benchmark steel rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange tumbled 29 percent last year.
(Editing by Michael Perry and Richard Pullin)