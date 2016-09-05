SHANGHAI, Sept 6 The northern Chinese province
of Shanxi, the country's biggest coal producing region, has
awarded 947.78 million yuan ($142 million) to six major coal
enterprises this year for shutting down surplus capacity, one of
the firms said late on Monday.
In a notice to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Datong Coal
Industry Co. Ltd said it alone had received 312.16
million yuan from the provincial government after shutting down
three mines with 3.75 million tonnes of annual production
capacity.
China vowed in February to close 500 million tonnes of coal
production in the coming three to five years in a bid to tackle
an annual capacity surplus amounting to more than 2 billion
tonnes. The country plans to close 250 million tonnes of coal
production in 2016 alone.
The industry ministry said the country would provide 100
billion yuan this year to help handle layoffs in the coal and
steel industries. According to China's Ministry of Finance, a
total of 30.7 billion yuan had already been allocated by August
this year.
Shanxi produced 944.1 million tonnes of coal last year,
amounting to 25.6 percent of the national total. The province
cut output by 68.8 million tonnes, or 14.9 percent, in the first
half of the year, according to the local government.
Its efforts to curb output have been a key factor in the
recovery in coal prices this year, with prices of thermal coal
at the key northern port of Qinhuangdao SH-QHA-TRMCOAL rising
by more than a third since the end of 2015.
According to the official Xinhua news agency, central
China's Henan province also plans to award 2.18 billion yuan to
encourage its coal and steel producers to slash capacity this
year. The funds will be used to help pay for layoffs.
The province aims to cut 62.54 million tonnes of coal
capacity and 2.4 million tonnes of crude steel capacity this
year.
($1 = 6.6750 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)