BEIJING, April 21 China will strictly control credit available for new capacity additions in the steel and coal sectors, both of which are suffering from price sapping supply gluts, according to a government statement issued on Thursday.

China's central bank, along with other government bodies, said China would also strengthen support for the export of coal and steel in a bid to ease domestic overcapacity.

The government aims to speed up the handling of non-performing loans in the debt-ridden sectors, and extend direct financing to support their restructuring. It would also would work to deal with possible default risks in the two sectors as soon as possible. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)