HONG KONG Dec 9 China Overseas Finance Investment plans to sell $1.2 billion of bonds exchangeable into shares of state-owned real estate developer China Overseas Land & Investment (COLI), IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The 2023 zero-coupon bonds were offered at an exchange premium of 50 percent to 60 percent over the reference price of HK$27.05 for COLI shares and will pay a yield to maturity of 2.75 percent, the terms showed.

The deal may grow by $300 million if underwriters exercise an upsize option to meet additional demand, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Funds from the offering will be used to repurchase 2021 exchangeable bonds and for general corporate purposes, according to the term sheet. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)