HONG KONG, July 7 (IFR) - Despite volatile market conditions, China Overseas Land & Investment (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) is marketing a senior unsecured four-year euro benchmark to yield around 170bp over mid-swaps.

The company has mandated Agricultural Bank of China, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, HSBC and ICBC as joint global coordinators.

Those banks are also joint bookrunners with Agricultural Bank of China, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS.

The Reg S bonds are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Fitch.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)