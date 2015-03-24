HONG KONG, March 24 State-owned China Overseas
Land & Investment Ltd said on Tuesday its 2014 core
profit rose 25.6 percent, beating expectations, and said it
expects property liquidity to improve this year on further
government stimulus measures.
The company, China's seventh largest property developer by
sales, said its core profit was HK$23.83 billion ($3.07 billion)
last year, compared with a median forecast of HK$22.4 billion by
30 analysts, according to SmartEstimate.
"It is expected that property liquidity will improve, as the
government may ease property regulations," chairman Hao Jian Min
said in a statement, adding that he sees the property market
remaining stable in 2015.
Net profit during the period rose 20 percent to HK$27.7
billion.
China's property market began to slump from the first
quarter of 2014 after the central government tried to cool the
overheated sector with tighter bank lending and restrictions on
second home purchases. Even so, a number of big property
developers managed to post year-on-year gains in contract sales
last year.
Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment rose over 3
percent after the announcement, outperforming a 0.36 fall in the
broader market.
($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)