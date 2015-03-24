HONG KONG, March 24 State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said on Tuesday its 2014 core profit rose 25.6 percent, beating expectations, and said it expects property liquidity to improve this year on further government stimulus measures.

The company, China's seventh largest property developer by sales, said its core profit was HK$23.83 billion ($3.07 billion) last year, compared with a median forecast of HK$22.4 billion by 30 analysts, according to SmartEstimate.

"It is expected that property liquidity will improve, as the government may ease property regulations," chairman Hao Jian Min said in a statement, adding that he sees the property market remaining stable in 2015.

Net profit during the period rose 20 percent to HK$27.7 billion.

China's property market began to slump from the first quarter of 2014 after the central government tried to cool the overheated sector with tighter bank lending and restrictions on second home purchases. Even so, a number of big property developers managed to post year-on-year gains in contract sales last year.

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment rose over 3 percent after the announcement, outperforming a 0.36 fall in the broader market. ($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)